GRVTY Adds Air Force Veteran Dave Abba to Advisory Board

Dave Abba
Dave Abba headshot. The former Air Force major general has joined the GRVTY advisory board.
Dave Abba, Member, Advisory Board GRVTY

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dave Abba is joining retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Phil Root and Royce Geospatial Consultants founder and CEO Dave Sterling as a member of the advisory board at Arlington Capital Partners platform company GRVTY.

Established just this July, the advisory board will work to provide counsel concerning corporate strategy and direction, GRVTY said Wednesday. More advisers are expected to be named in the coming months.

Dave Abba’s Air Force Career

Abba started his Air Force career as a pilot of the F-15C Eagle and later the F-22A Raptor, where his service spanned the squadron, group and wing commands. As a wing commander, he recognized and advocated for electromagnetic spectrum deployment in warfighting and the organization of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing.

During the latter part of his career at the Air Force, Abba served as director of the F-35 Integration Office. Afterward he took on the role of director of special programs and the Department of Defense Special Access Program Central Office.

GRVTY CEO on Abba’s Appointment

GRVTY CEO Katie Selbe described Abba as “a tremendous leader” owing to his decades of service in the military. Regarding his addition to the company’s advisory board, Selbe said, “He will add invaluable insight to GRVTY’s corporate strategy as we expand our capabilities and technologies that advance and accelerate national security.”

Written by Arthur McMiler

