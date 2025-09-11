Raytheon Books $760M Air Force Contract for AMRAAM Support

Raytheon has secured a $760 million U.S. Air Force indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services in support of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles.

AMRAAM Contract Requirements

Under, the cost plus fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract, Raytheon will help mitigate the missile’s obsolescence by supporting their development, production and sustainment, the Department of Defense said Tuesday. Work will be carried out in Tucson, Arizona, with completion expected by Sept. 7, 2030.

The contract involves foreign military sales to 20 countries: Canada, Taiwan, Sweden, Czech Republic, Korea, Kuwait, Japan, Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Belgium, Australia, Turkey, Spain and Lithuania.

The requirement was acquired on a sole-source basis.

2024 AMRAAM Contract Modification

In September 2024, Raytheon booked a potential $1.19 billion Air Force contract modification to produce and deliver AMRAAM missiles to U.S. military customers and 12 FMS clients.