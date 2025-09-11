Deltek has enhanced its artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant, called Dela, that could help contracting teams transform project delivery.

In an article published on Deltek’s website, the company said Deltek Dela uses AI capabilities to help project-based businesses glean insights from complex data, automate tasks and anticipate resource requirements.

Streamlining the Project Lifecycle With Deltek’s AI-Based Dela

According to Deltek, Dela uses AI and machine learning to access large volumes of data, generate summaries and provide insights that support decision-makers.

Dela can help project-based organizations analyze previous project performance and resource utilization, which helps inform business needs and processes.

According to the company, Dela AI agents could enable teams to focus more on strategic work by automating contract record creation, timesheet entry and other manual tasks.

Advancing Security With Deltek Dela

With Dela-enabled platforms, Deltek noted that customers can opt for AI-based functionality and features that match their business requirements.

The company added that it works with generative AI partners and industry experts who respect customers’ privacy while meeting Deltek’s security standards.