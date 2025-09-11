Zhenia Klevitsky , ITC Federal chief growth officer, knows what it takes to rise up the ranks in GovCon. She’s done it all in her over 25 years in government contracting in positions of varying experience levels.

Klevitsky started her GovCon career as an intern, moved into a consulting role and then transitioned into growth-focused functions such as proposal development, capture strategy and business development. Her career culminated in running all of these functions as a chief growth officer for several GovCon firms in the mid-tier market.

Klevitsky has also served as a board member for Women in Technology and as a steering committee member for the Washington Homeland Security Roundtable. Klevitsky recently sat down with ExecutiveBiz for another Spotlight interview, sharing her perspective on ITC Federal portfolio expansion, how GovCon has changed in her 25-year career and achieving executive-level positions in the industry.

ExecutiveGov: Where are you seeing opportunities for expansion in ITC Federal’s portfolio? What new capabilities or markets are you eyeing?

Zhenia Klevitsky: ITC Federal brings decades of experience combining a passion for the mission, a deep understanding of how national security and law enforcement agencies operate and cutting-edge technology expertise. We have seen the impact technology has on agency efficiency and the mission through working on the largest and most complex technology programs.

We see opportunities for expansion across our full lifecycle of capabilities, including cloud infrastructure AI, automation, cloud, IT operations and financial technologies. These are both in our current markets, as well as in DOD, as the heart of our company is innovating for mission-critical programs.

As the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Defense accelerate the adoption of AI and machine learning for mission-critical data and automation, ITC Federal is positioned at the core of this transformation—driving impact across our national security and law enforcement customers utilizing AI and machine learning.

Additionally, as agencies increasingly adopt cloud infrastructure and embrace multi-cloud integration, we continue to lead with innovation in these evolving domains. ITC Federal also sees strong opportunities for growth in federal financial management. As agencies consolidate their financial systems, our decade-long experience positions us to effectively support and accelerate these modernization initiatives.

EBiz: How has GovCon changed since you began your career, and what’s your perspective on the market now?

Klevitsky: I started my career in GovCon 25 years ago. Although much of it has stayed consistent, here are some things that have changed:

Technological advancements . The rapid development of technology, such as the introduction of digital solutions, automation, data analytics, cloud computing and cybersecurity measures, have had a profound impact on GovCon. These technological advancements have reshaped the way government contracts are executed and managed.

. The rapid development of technology, such as the introduction of digital solutions, automation, data analytics, cloud computing and cybersecurity measures, have had a profound impact on GovCon. These technological advancements have reshaped the way government contracts are executed and managed. Increased competition . The GovCon market has become more competitive with the entry of new players, including startups and small businesses.

. The GovCon market has become more competitive with the entry of new players, including startups and small businesses. Emphasis on cost efficiency . Government agencies have increasingly focused on cost-effective solutions, requiring contractors to deliver high-quality services or products at competitive prices. This emphasis on cost efficiency necessitates enhanced project management, process optimization and resource utilization.

. Government agencies have increasingly focused on cost-effective solutions, requiring contractors to deliver high-quality services or products at competitive prices. This emphasis on cost efficiency necessitates enhanced project management, process optimization and resource utilization. Shift toward innovation. Government agencies are actively seeking innovative solutions to modernize their operations, enhance citizen services and address emerging challenges. This push toward innovation opens opportunities for contractors who can provide cutting-edge technologies and ideas.



EBiz: What advice would you give to those who are pursuing executive-level positions in GovCon and looking to accelerate their professional growth?

Klevitsky: Pursuing an executive role in the GovCon space is less about following a linear career path and more about proving your ability to create value in a complex, relationship-driven and compliance-intensive environment. My advice includes:

Broaden your capabilities across multiple disciplines . If your background is rooted in operations or delivery, consider expanding into business development, capture strategy or proposal management to broaden your executive readiness. If you come from a business development background, gaining hands-on experience in program delivery and execution is critical—sustained customer trust is built on operational performance. GovCon executives must embody multidisciplinary leadership by bringing deep expertise in one domain while maintaining broad and cross-functional fluency to effectively lead integrated, mission-driven organizations.

. If your background is rooted in operations or delivery, consider expanding into business development, capture strategy or proposal management to broaden your executive readiness. If you come from a business development background, gaining hands-on experience in program delivery and execution is critical—sustained customer trust is built on operational performance. GovCon executives must embody multidisciplinary leadership by bringing deep expertise in one domain while maintaining broad and cross-functional fluency to effectively lead integrated, mission-driven organizations. Build proficiency in financial strategy and profit and loss . Learn how a pipeline converts to bookings, which drives revenue, margin and ultimately earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA—the metrics that matter most to boards of directors and investors. Build fluency in pricing strategies, indirect rate structures and contract types including firm fixed price, or FFP, cost-plus-fixed-fee, a.k.a. CPFF; and time and materials, or T&M; to shape competitive and profitable proposals. Finally, be prepared to articulate how growth strategies influence both near-term contract wins and long-term enterprise value.

. Learn how a pipeline converts to bookings, which drives revenue, margin and ultimately earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA—the metrics that matter most to boards of directors and investors. Build fluency in pricing strategies, indirect rate structures and contract types including firm fixed price, or FFP, cost-plus-fixed-fee, a.k.a. CPFF; and time and materials, or T&M; to shape competitive and profitable proposals. Finally, be prepared to articulate how growth strategies influence both near-term contract wins and long-term enterprise value. Strengthen your network and brand equity . Build authentic and trust-based relationships with agency leaders, prime contractors and strategic partners. At the executive level, who knows you—and how they perceive you—is just as critical as what you know. Additionally, maintain credibility and inspire confidence within your organization. Executives must energize capture teams, proposal staff and delivery leaders to drive mission success.

. Build authentic and trust-based relationships with agency leaders, prime contractors and strategic partners. At the executive level, who knows you—and how they perceive you—is just as critical as what you know. Additionally, maintain credibility and inspire confidence within your organization. Executives must energize capture teams, proposal staff and delivery leaders to drive mission success. Lead with presence and purpose. Communicate with clarity and precision. GovCon executives must brief senior government leaders, boards and internal teams with confidence and efficiency. It’s also important to lead with quiet confidence and humility. Government buyers prioritize integrity and long-term trust over showmanship.

EBiz: What are some new trends in how the federal government procures cloud and infrastructure services?

Klevitsky: Some key trends in cloud and infrastructure procurement include: