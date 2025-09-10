Zscaler has unveiled Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, Moderate and High Authorized data centers and modernized federal administration experience to help government customers address modernization requirements and strengthen national security against advanced cyberthreats.

“The mission of protecting the nation demands speed, resilience, and innovation equal to the threats we face,” Drew Schnabel, vice president of government solutions at Zscaler, said in a statement published Tuesday.

“By delivering a fully modernized federal admin experience, Zscaler is closing the technology gap between the public and private sectors. Federal and DoD agencies can now operate with the agility of leading commercial enterprises—while meeting the highest standards of security, compliance, and mission assurance,” Schnabel added.

Meeting Federal Cybersecurity Requirements

Zscaler said its expanded FedRAMP data centers seek to help over 1 million mission owners across federal agencies meet the zero trust objectives of the Office of Management and Budget and Pentagon; deploy secure cloud capabilities; and streamline workflows to address mission needs.

According to the company, Data Fabric for Security, Zidentity, Experience Center and OneAPI support the latest capabilities.

Zscaler noted that the Data Fabric for Security helps agencies improve their ability to detect security gaps, address attacks and streamline investigations and remediation efforts by synthesizing findings from over 200 sources to deliver insights and automated workflows in its Unified Vulnerability Management and Asset Exposure Management offerings.