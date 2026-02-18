SPA Names Douglas Coleman as Chief Legal Officer

Systems Planning & Analysis has appointed Douglas Coleman as chief legal officer to support the company’s expansion and mission delivery within the defense and national security sectors.

Equipped with over two decades of legal leadership experience, Coleman will lead legal strategy and manage governance, compliance, contracts and risk management functions, SPA said Wednesday.

What Experience Does Douglas Coleman Bring to SPA?

Coleman previously advised organizations in the aerospace, defense and advanced technology sectors.

Prior to joining SPA, Coleman served as regional general counsel for the Americas at ABB Motion, overseeing legal strategy and operations across North and Latin America and the Caribbean.

His career in the aerospace and defense sectors includes senior legal leadership roles at Reliable Robotics, Aerion Supersonic, Spirit AeroSystems, BAE Systems and Curtiss-Wright. Coleman first practiced as a trial attorney for the Department of Justice’s civil division before moving into the private sector.

SPA CEO Rich Sawchak said Coleman’s proficiency in governance and legal strategy will support the company’s continued growth. He noted that the appointment further solidifies SPA’s executive leadership.

What Does SPA Do?

SPA is an independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting national security programs and defense priorities. The company provides advisory and technical expertise across areas, including space systems, ballistic missile systems, cyber policy, intelligence systems, and defense industrial base and economic security.

The firm employs more than 3,000 professionals and is backed by Arlington Capital Partners.