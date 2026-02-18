RUCKUS Networks , a Vistance Networks business, has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to expand the availability of its secure networking and Wi-Fi technologies across the federal government market.

What RUCKUS Capabilities Will Be Available Through Carahsoft?

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will offer RUCKUS networking technologies tailored for federal agencies, including Federal Information Processing Standards-validated Wi-Fi products and Department of Defense Information Network-approved ICX switching systems. The portfolio also includes SmartZone controllers that provide centralized management and automated network operations. These offerings incorporate policy-based access controls, segmentation and zero trust to help secure sensitive data across shared government infrastructure.

“RUCKUS Networks provides critical networking and connectivity for Government agencies. Its centralized management and analytics capabilities help agencies streamline operations and gain enhanced visibility into their networks,” said Maryam Emdadi , vice president of sales at Carahsoft.

“Together, Carahsoft, our reseller partners and RUCKUS Networks will deliver innovative, secure connectivity across the U.S. Federal Government,” Emdadi continued.

How Will Carahsoft Distribute RUCKUS Technologies?

Carahsoft will serve as RUCKUS Networks’ federal government distributor, offering the company’s connectivity portfolio through its reseller network and contract vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint vehicles.

Expanding Carahsoft’s Zero Trust & Secure Infrastructure Offerings

The partnership further expands Carahsoft’s growing portfolio of zero trust and secure infrastructure providers. In recent months, the company has partnered with vendors such as Trout Software, ISARA and Cyber Intell Solution to bring zero trust access controls, cryptographic modernization and quantum-resilient networking capabilities to public sector customers. The addition of RUCKUS Networks strengthens Carahsoft’s ability to deliver secure connectivity capabilities aligned with federal modernization priorities.