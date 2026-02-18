Amazon Web Services has unveiled two federal credit programs with a combined value of up to $100 million to support innovation focused on U.S. national security and scientific missions.

The company said Tuesday the AWS Warfighter Capability Accelerator Initiative and AWS Genesis Accelerator Initiative will each offer up to $50 million in AWS credits over a three-year period starting this year through 2028 to help federal agencies, national laboratories and other organizations accelerate the development and deployment of advanced capabilities using generative artificial intelligence tools and AWS cloud services.

AWS noted that the credit programs are designed to reduce financial barriers, support workloads across all classification levels and shorten innovation timelines from years to months.

In addition to cloud computing credits, participants may receive technical support and training in cloud technologies, AI and machine learning, and software development.

What Is the AWS Warfighter Capability Accelerator Initiative?

The AWS Warfighter Capability Accelerator Initiative will support the Department of War, defense contractors and defense industrial base organizations working on AI and autonomous systems, homeland defense, AI-enabled battle management and decision support for combatant commands, contested logistics, advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding, critical cybersecurity and space-based systems.

According to the company, the initiative aligns with DOW’s Arsenal of Freedom vision, the 2026 National Defense Strategy, the department’s AI Acceleration Strategy, and President Trump’s executive order to modernize the defense acquisition process.

What Is the AWS Genesis Accelerator Initiative?

The AWS Genesis Accelerator Initiative will support AI-powered scientific projects across nuclear fission and fusion energy, biotechnology, supercomputing, quantum information science and other priority domains.

The program will support work with the Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration, federal research organizations, national labs and private sector organizations.

AWS said the program is named after the Genesis Mission, which was established as part of an executive order aimed at advancing the use of AI to accelerate scientific discovery and strengthen U.S. leadership in AI. The company has supported Genesis Mission efforts since its launch, including work with Idaho National Laboratory on digital twin initiatives.