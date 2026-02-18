VulnCheck , an exploit intelligence company, has closed a $25 million Series B funding round to expand its exploit intelligence platform and scale operations.

The investment was led by Sorenson Capital, with National Grid Partners joining the round, along with existing investors Ten Eleven Ventures and In-Q-Tel, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said Tuesday. It brings its total funding to $45 million.

“This funding validates our approach to providing faster, more precise, and continuously updated intelligence, and reinforces our commitment to the organizations that rely on us to outpace attackers when exploit timelines have become more compressed than ever,” said Anthony Bettini , founder and CEO of VulnCheck.

How Will VulnCheck Use the Capital?

VulnCheck will use the funding to expand operations and enhance its intelligence platform, helping organizations reduce exploitation windows and strengthen artificial intelligence-driven threat detection and automation. The investment supports growing demand for its threat intelligence tools that protect critical infrastructure, economies and national security interests.

Jay Wallace , vice president of global sales and customer engineering at VulnCheck, said on LinkedIn that the Series B funding round will be used to continue providing emerging threat data to enterprises and government customers. The GovCon professional also said the investment will help expand research and development and global go-to-market efforts to further automate active cyber defense.

What Momentum Is VulnCheck Building on?

The funding follows a period of rapid growth, with VulnCheck reporting a 557 percent year-over-year increase in enterprise annual recurring revenue and a 306 percent rise in government ARR. The company climbed to No. 28 in all-time common vulnerabilities and exposures assignments, with nearly 2,000 entries, and expanded its VulnCheck Community to more than 13,000 total users. It also added about 900 vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities list in 2025.