Valkyrie Enterprises , an engineering, technology and operational services company, has secured a five-year, $48 million contract to provide engineering support for various combat systems at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity, or NSWCDD DNA.

What Is the Scope of the NSWCDD DNA Contract?

The Virginia Beach-based company said Friday it will provide engineering services across multiple platforms, including unit-level systems, AEGIS, ZUMWALT, Integrated Combat Systems and future command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, cybersecurity, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C6ISR, capabilities. Valkyrie will deliver software, hardware, systems integration and cybersecurity, along with support for configuration management, material management and product integration.

“This award is not only a win for Valkyrie but also for our warfighters as we provide innovative solutions that allow them to complete their mission,” said Nicholas Delgado , senior vice president at Valkyrie Enterprises, adding, “We look forward to supporting NSWCDD DNA for another five years.”

How Does This Build on Prior Work?

The contract extends a five-year collaboration between NSWCDD DNA and Valkyrie, during which the company has delivered engineering and logistics support to advance Navy mission requirements and operational readiness.

The company has also collaborated with the U.S. Navy on various projects, including its inclusion in the second tranche of awards under the Missile Defense Agency’s $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract and a spot on the $496.1 million contract for machinery and systems services for naval vessels and land-based sites.