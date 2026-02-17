in Cloud, DOD, News

PTC Enables Windchill, Codebeamer for Microsoft Cloud Environments Up to IL6

Photo: PTC
Alexander Daly. The head of PTC's federal aerospace and defense on bringing PLM and ALM to Microsoft cloud up to IL6.
Alexander Daly, Head Federal Aerospace & Defense, PTC

PTC has enabled its Windchill product lifecycle management platform and Codebeamer application lifecycle management tool to operate in Microsoft’s cloud environments up to the Department of War Impact Level 6 classification.

In a blog post published Friday on the PTC website, Alexander Daly, head of PTC’s federal aerospace and defense efforts for DOW programs, wrote that the designation allows defense contractors to deploy the digital engineering tools in Azure mission cloud environments designed to support classified workloads, including those used by DOW, the intelligence community and the defense industrial base.

What Is PTC Windchill?

Windchill is PTC’s product lifecycle management platform. It manages product data, configurations and engineering processes throughout a system’s lifecycle to help organizations automate routine tasks, improve decision-making and optimize product development, among others.

What Does PTC Codebeamer Do?

Codebeamer is PTC’s application lifecycle management platform. It supports software development activities, including requirements management, traceability, testing and release management.

The open platform extends ALM with product line configuration capabilities and provides digital workflows to facilitate collaborative development.

How Do PTC Platforms Support the Defense Industrial Base?

According to Daly, combining PTC’s PLM and ALM capabilities with Microsoft’s Azure Government Secret cloud and other mission cloud environments could enable defense contractors to perform end-to-end engineering; eliminate dependence on outdated on-premises systems; establish secure engineering environments within weeks; and meet urgent operational requirements.

“It’s a direct boost to the DIB’s ability to deliver capability ‘at the speed of need,’” he added.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

