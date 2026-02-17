Lockheed Martin‘s Extended‑Range Guided Multiple-Launch Rocket System, or ER GMLRS, flew over 100 kilometers during a flight test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The company said Thursday that during the test, an M270A2 multiple launch rocket system fired the alternative warhead for the first time.

What Did the Recent Lockheed ER GMLRS Flight Test Demonstrate?

The ER GMLRS can travel distances of up to 150 kilometers, more than doubling the 70-kilometer range of the standard. According to Lockheed, the added reach enables warfighters to deliver effects against point and area targets with broader battlespace coverage and supports counterair defense suppression.

The test validates the compatibility of the ER GMLRS with the M270A2, which means that the military does not need to acquire additional launch platforms. The ER GMLRS previously demonstrated compatibility with High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, during a flight test conducted in 2025.

“The successful launch from the M270A2 shows we can give warfighters a longer-range weapon on the rocket platform they already trust, extending strike capability without adding new logistics burdens,” Dave Griser, program vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Precision Fires Rockets business, stated.

What Is Next for the ER GMLRS?

According to Lockheed, following the test, the alternative warhead variant moves a step closer to fielding with U.S. Army soldiers and international partners. The company anticipates follow-on operational tests in the coming months.

Lockheed also shared that it is seeing increasing demand for the weapon system across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.