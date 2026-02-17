in Defense And Intelligence, DOD, News

Lockheed Martin Tests ER GMLRS Warhead Using M270A2 Launcher

Photo: Dave Griser/LinkedIn
Dave Griser, program VP of Lockheed Martin's Precision Fires Rockets business. Griser discussed a recent ER GMLRS test.
Dave Griser Program VP Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin‘s Extended‑Range Guided Multiple-Launch Rocket System, or ER GMLRS, flew over 100 kilometers during a flight test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The company said Thursday that during the test, an M270A2 multiple launch rocket system fired the alternative warhead for the first time.

Lockheed Martin Tests ER GMLRS Warhead Using M270A2 Launcher - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Potomac Officers Club is bringing together Army leaders and defense industry innovators at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to discuss capability requirements and ongoing initiatives to support the Army’s 2030 goals. Gain valuable and actionable insights during panel discussions or forge new industry partnerships at the event. Get your tickets today.

What Did the Recent Lockheed ER GMLRS Flight Test Demonstrate?

The ER GMLRS can travel distances of up to 150 kilometers, more than doubling the 70-kilometer range of the standard. According to Lockheed, the added reach enables warfighters to deliver effects against point and area targets with broader battlespace coverage and supports counterair defense suppression.

The test validates the compatibility of the ER GMLRS with the M270A2, which means that the military does not need to acquire additional launch platforms. The ER GMLRS previously demonstrated compatibility with High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, during a flight test conducted in 2025.

“The successful launch from the M270A2 shows we can give warfighters a longer-range weapon on the rocket platform they already trust, extending strike capability without adding new logistics burdens,” Dave Griser, program vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Precision Fires Rockets business, stated.

What Is Next for the ER GMLRS?

According to Lockheed, following the test, the alternative warhead variant moves a step closer to fielding with U.S. Army soldiers and international partners. The company anticipates follow-on operational tests in the coming months.

Lockheed also shared that it is seeing increasing demand for the weapon system across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Defense And Intelligence

mm

Written by Elodie Collins

Shubhi Mishra / LinkedIn
Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra. Mishra recently wrote an article discussing the benefits data in the modern battlefield.
Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra Discusses Primacy of Data in Modern Battlefield
Photo: PTC
Alexander Daly. The head of PTC's federal aerospace and defense on bringing PLM and ALM to Microsoft cloud up to IL6.
PTC Enables Windchill, Codebeamer for Microsoft Cloud Environments Up to IL6