Lockheed Martin has completed a flight test of the extended variants of its Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, or GMLRS, validating its range, accuracy and lethality.

The company said Thursday that an alternative warhead of the rocket, launched using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, achieved a 112-kilometer range.

Lockheed carried out the test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

What Does Lockheed’s Extended‑Range GMLRS Offer?

According to the defense contractor, its ER GMLRS can reach a range of 150 km, or farther than the 70-km range of standard GMLRS. The system is also compatible with HIMARS and M270A2 launchers and can operate under any weather conditions.

“ER GMLRS delivers the extended range our partners need, on a platform they already trust,” Dave Griser, program vice president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said. “This successful demonstration of our Alternative Warhead variant confirms ER GMLRS can reliably deliver precision effects against both point and area targets at double the range.”

The company conducted an operational test of the ER GMLRS in March 2024. Lockheed said at the time that the rockets would be manufactured at its Precision Fires Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas.

Additional demonstrations of the ER GMLRS using the alternative warhead are being planned in the first half of 2026.