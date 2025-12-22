SentinelOne has appointed Jeff Reed, a seasoned cybersecurity leader, as chief technology officer.

In this capacity, Reed will guide SentinelOne’s technical vision and platform execution, drive scale and customer-driven outcomes and accelerate innovation across cloud, identity, endpoint and artificial intelligence security, the company said in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

What Does SentinelOne Do?

SentinelOne offers AI-powered cybersecurity platforms to government agencies and enterprises.

In May, the company secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, authorization at the High Impact Level for its Purple AI, Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity Hyperautomation platforms.

SentinelOne has also supported the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Persistent Access Capability initiative by providing AI-enabled threat detection support through its Singularity Data Lake and Singularity Platform.

Who Is Jeff Reed?

Reed brings to SentinelOne his deep experience scaling engineering and product teams and driving business development at security and infrastructure companies.

He most recently served as chief product officer at Vectra AI.

His industry career included senior leadership roles at Google Cloud, Cisco and Symantec.

The Stanford University industrial engineering graduate holds a master’s degree in business administration from the same institution.