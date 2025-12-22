The U.S. Navy has selected HII Ingalls Shipbuilding to design and construct its future small surface combatant, a new class of warship derived from the Legend-class national security cutter.

The decision anchors the Navy’s plan to rapidly field a smaller, more agile surface combatant—designated FF(X)—as part of its long-term fleet modernization strategy, with the first hull targeted for launch in 2028, HII said Friday.

Why Did the Navy Choose HII and the Legend-Class Design?

The new small surface combatant will leverage the mature design and production baseline of the Legend-class cutter to reduce technical risk, control costs and accelerate delivery.

“To deliver at speed and scale, I’ve directed the acquisition of a new frigate class based on HII’s Legend-Class National Security Cutter design: a proven, American-built ship that has been protecting U.S. interests at home and abroad,” said Navy Secretary John Phelan.

“President Trump and the Secretary of War have signed off on this as part of the Golden Fleet,” he added.

Ingalls Shipbuilding previously provided 10 Legend-class cutters to the U.S. Coast Guard, with the final vessel delivered in 2023.

What Role Will Ingalls Shipbuilding Play?

The HII shipbuilding yard is currently working on DDG 51 Flight III destroyers, landing helicopter assault ships and landing platform dock Flight II, while also supporting modernization of Zumwalt-class destroyers. The small surface combatant effort will be integrated alongside these programs using the same production sequencing previously applied to the national security cutter line.

“Speed matters, and the NSC ship design is stable and produceable and will lead to predictable schedules,” said Chris Kastner, HII president and CEO.

According to the Navy, the FF(X) is intended to complement larger, multi-mission warships and is designed to support modular payloads and command unmanned systems, expanding operational flexibility.

Phelan said the ships will be acquired “using a lead yard, and competitive follow-on strategy for multi-yard construction.”

How Is HII Preparing for Expanded Shipbuilding Demand?

HII has invested more than $1 billion to support next-generation platform. The company has also expanded outsourcing arrangements with more than 20 partners and explored international manufacturing partnerships to increase overall shipbuilding capacity.