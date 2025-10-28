GRVTY has added retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ryan Heritage, former director of operations at U.S. Cyber Command, to its advisory board.

How Heritage Strengthens GRVTY’s Advisory Board

In a press release published Monday, GRVTY CEO Katie Selbe said Heritage’s experience and achievements in the field of national security will help shape the company’s technology road map and growth priorities.

“He offers unparalleled insight that will strengthen our corporate strategy as we expand capabilities and technologies that advance and accelerate national security,” Selbe commented on the appointment.

Heritage served in various leadership roles throughout his career, beginning as an infantry officer with II and III Marine Expeditionary Forces, and later commanding several major organizations, including Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, Marine Corps Forces Space Command and Marine Corps Information Command.

A graduate of George Washington University, Heritage was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program.

Who Else Serves on GRVTY’s Advisory Board?

Heritage joins retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dave Abba, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Phil Root and Royce Geospatial Consultants CEO Dave Sterling on GRVTY’s advisory board. Formed in July, the board guides corporate strategy, technology development and national security priorities.