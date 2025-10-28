The Aerospace Corp. has named Steve Shinn as vice president and chief financial officer. The company said Monday that Shinn joined on Oct. 20, bringing with him over 25 years of financial operations experience across the government and private sectors.

Shinn’s Leadership Awards in NASA Stint

Shinn had previously served as the acting CFO at NASA, where he had a six-year stint after starting out as the agency’s deputy CFO in November 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had also spent over eight years of his career at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, serving last as its CFO following his initial role as deputy director for planning and business management at the center’s flight projects directorate. He received several NASA leadership awards during his tenure in the agency, including the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award.

Previous Shinn Roles at Johns Hopkins

Before working in NASA, Shinn served for over five years as finance and operations group manager of Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory and more than six years as the lab’s business operations group supervisor. His career started at Computer Sciences Corp., where he worked for 10 years, serving last as senior manager for finance and accounting, program control.

He holds a master’s degree in technical management from Johns Hopkins’ Whiting School of Engineering and a bachelor’s degree in finance from The College of New Jersey.

Tanya Pemberton, Aerospace president and CEO, described Shinn is an “ideal leader” joining in as the company is maximizing value and empowering its team for mission delivery.

“He brings strategic vision, experience in day-to-day financial operations, proven transformation leadership at large-scale organizations and a passion for space,” the Aerospace chief stressed.