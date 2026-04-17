Boeing and Millennium Space Systems are scaling satellite production and expanding their portfolio to deliver space capabilities faster as government and commercial demand accelerates.

The effort includes the launch of Resolute, a new platform designed to bridge the gap between small satellites and larger, more complex spacecraft, Boeing said Thursday.

How Are Boeing and Millennium Scaling Space Production?

Boeing is leveraging its payload and mission expertise alongside Millennium’s production model, designed to support accelerated and increased output, to scale its space portfolio. By investing in common components and repeatable manufacturing, the company aims to deliver 26 satellites in the coming months.

Millennium, a Boeing subsidiary, is ramping up manufacturing throughput to address a rising backlog while preserving the ability to customize spacecraft for specific mission requirements.

Kay Sears, vice president and general manager of space, intelligence and weapons systems at Boeing, said the shift reflects changing market dynamics.

“We’re aligning our space business to meet a market that is moving faster and asking for more flexibility,” said the two-time Wash100 Award winner. “That means increasing production throughput, broadening the portfolio and giving customers more options for how they field and scale capability over time.”

The combined approach is intended to support emerging architectures that prioritize scalability, speed and adaptability across defense and commercial missions.

What Is Boeing’s New Resolute Satellite Platform?

The Resolute mid-class satellite platform, built using Millennium’s common products and flight-proven avionics, is designed for missions that require more capability than traditional small satellites but faster delivery timelines and greater flexibility than large satellites. Resolute is intended to support multi-orbit missions, including communications and sensing.

“We are building the production depth, common architecture and capacity to scale with demand. That includes expanding into mission areas where customers want more capability,” said Millennium CEO Tony Gingiss.

How Does This Align With Boeing’s Space Strategy?

The expansion builds on Boeing’s broader push to deliver resilient, mission-ready space architectures for national security customers.

The company is already supporting major defense programs, including the U.S. Space Force’s Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications program, designed to provide secure, survivable communications as part of the nuclear command, control and communications architecture.

Sears previously emphasized the importance of delivering highly protected and reliable systems to address evolving threats in space, underscoring Boeing’s focus on both capability and resilience.