Carlyle has launched a middle-market aerospace and defense platform

Ian Fujiyama will serve as chairman of the new platform

Bryan Fenton has joined Carlyle as an operating executive

Carlyle has launched a middle-market platform focused on aerospace, defense, government and industrial investment opportunities across the U.S. and Europe as part of efforts to expand the firm’s existing sector capabilities.

The Washington, D.C.-based investment firm said Wednesday the initiative builds on its longstanding investments supporting defense modernization, industrial resilience, national security and supply chain transformation.

Who Will Lead Carlyle’s New Middle-Market Platform?

Ian Fujiyama, Carlyle’s global head of aerospace, defense and government, will serve as chairman of the platform.

Aaron Hurwitz, who leads Carlyle’s defense investments, and Wes Bieligk, a partner on Carlyle’s industrials team, will oversee the effort with dedicated investment teams across the U.S. and Europe.

“Carlyle’s roots in Washington, D.C. and our decades of experience investing across the defense and industrial sectors have given us a differentiated perspective on this market,” said Fujiyama, a 28-year Carlyle veteran. “We see this initiative as a natural extension of our broader franchise and an opportunity to dedicate capital and expertise to the middle-market segment across the U.S. and Europe.”

What Will Be Bryan Fenton’s Role at Carlyle?

Carlyle also appointed Bryan Fenton, a retired U.S. Army general who served as commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, as an operating executive.

In this capacity, Fenton will support the aerospace, defense, government and industrial teams through strategic sourcing, investment evaluation and engagement with management teams and industry stakeholders across the defense sector.

“The national security landscape is evolving rapidly, increasing the need for innovation, resilient supply chains, and operational readiness,” said Fenton, who joined MANTECH’s board of directors in April. “Carlyle’s experience, network, and long-term commitment to these sectors position us to support businesses developing mission-critical capabilities.”

What Is Carlyle?

Carlyle is a global investment firm that has supported companies across aerospace, defense, government and industrial sectors for more than three decades. Its portfolio has included Booz Allen Hamilton, Two Six Technologies, StandardAero, Loc Performance, Axalta and Allison Transmission.

The firm has over 2,500 employees in 28 offices and manages approximately $475 billion in assets.

In 2022, Carlyle acquired MANTECH in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $4.2 billion. It also invested in Exiger, an artificial intelligence-focused company.