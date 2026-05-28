BAE Systems has received an Army contract for a vehicle protection system

The company’s ROOK technology is designed to defeat missiles and drones without kinetic interceptors

The award supports the Army’s commitment to deploy battlefield survivability capabilities

BAE Systems has secured a U.S. Army contract to provide advanced soft-kill active protection capabilities designed to defend combat vehicles against anti-tank missiles and unmanned aerial systems in contested environments.

The award supports the Army’s Soft Kill Active Protection System program of record, BAE Systems said Wednesday, noting that the APS will use its Rapid Optical Observation and Kill electronic warfare system.

Development and manufacturing work for the contract will take place at BAE Systems’ facility in Austin, Texas, with research and development support from FAST Labs in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

The Army’s survivability and modernization priorities will be part of discussions at the 2026 Army Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on June 18. The event will bring together Army and industry leaders to examine how the service addresses evolving battlefield threats and supports its 2030 objectives. Register now.

How Does the ROOK System Protect Combat Vehicles?

The ROOK soft-kill countermeasure system is designed for proactive vehicle protection, disrupting and defeating incoming threats before vehicle interception. The system counters anti-tank guided missiles and drones by confusing or jamming enemy guidance systems rather than physically intercepting them.

“Modern ground warfare demands a layered defense, and soft-kill technologies are a critical, complementary component,” said Dave Gillespie, director of optics and countermeasure solutions at BAE Systems.

“ROOK offers a cost-effective, sustainable defense with an infinite magazine depth, continuously disrupting enemy systems,” he added.

The system is part of BAE Systems’ broader Intrepid Shield layered vehicle protection portfolio, which combines sensors, electronic warfare tools, artificial intelligence and countermeasure systems to improve survivability.

What Additional Systems Will the Contract Support?

The contract also funds continued development of BAE Systems’ Stormcrow and TERRA RAVEN countermeasure technologies, as well as prototype deliveries for vehicle integration and testing.

TERRA RAVEN uses non-kinetic infrared countermeasures, adapted from aircraft protection systems, to defend ground vehicles against missile threats.

The Army award builds on earlier active protection and electronic warfare modernization efforts. In 2024, BAE received a follow-on Army contract to support the development of its Multi-Class Soft Kill System.

How Does the Effort Fit Into Army Survivability Modernization?

The Army is accelerating the deployment of adaptable active protection systems as drone and missile threats continue proliferating across modern conflicts.

BAE’s vehicle protection systems are designed with modular open architectures that can integrate with multiple platforms and mission requirements. The company said the systems provide 360-degree situational awareness and automated threat response capabilities.