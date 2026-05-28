in Cybersecurity, News

Datadog for Government Earns FedRAMP High Status, Carahsoft Supports Public Sector Access

Photo: Photo: Steve Jacyna/LinkedIn
Steve Jacyna. The Carahsoft director has discussed the Datadog for Government platform's FedRAMP High certification.
Steve Jacyna Director Carahsoft
  • Datadog has achieved FedRAMP High authorization for its Datadog for Government offering
  • Carahsoft offers the observability and security platform through its reseller channels and contract vehicles
  • Federal agencies can now deploy Datadog for sensitive, high-impact workloads

Datadog has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, High certification for its observability and security platformCarahsoft Technology said Wednesday it serves as Datadog’s master government aggregator, providing public sector customers with access to the company’s services and training through reseller partners and government contract vehicles.

What Does the FedRAMP High Certification Mean?

The certification authorizes the artificial intelligence-powered Datadog for Government offering for use in highly sensitive federal environments, enabling agencies and contractors to deploy the company’s monitoring and security capabilities for high-impact workloads.

Steve Jacyna, director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, said the certification gives government agencies confidence in adopting a compliant capability for monitoring and securing complex environments with real-time visibility, operational insight and proactive threat detection.

What Is Datadog for Government?

Datadog’s end-to-end observability and security offering is designed to help agencies monitor complex IT environments while meeting federal cybersecurity requirements. The platform features dashboards and intelligent alerts that provide real-time insights, helping agencies detect and manage risk, maintain secure workloads and resolve issues before they disrupt mission-critical operations.

The partnership reflects Carahsoft’s broader strategy of expanding public sector access to FedRAMP-authorized cybersecurity, AI and cloud technologies. In recent months, the company established similar agreements with vendors, including Keeper Security for privileged access management, Bugcrowd for crowdsourced vulnerability testing and Knox Systems for secure cloud and AI compliance capabilities.

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Written by Miles Jamison

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