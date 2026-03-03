Austal USA and the Poarch Creek Indians , or PCI, have entered into an outsourcing partnership aimed at strengthening U.S. Navy shipbuilding efforts along the Gulf Coast.

PCI said Monday the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding on Feb. 27 in Mobile, Alabama.

What Does the Austal USA & PCI Partnership Cover?

The agreement centers on supporting production demands linked to the Navy’s maritime and submarine industrial bases. The collaboration comes as national shipbuilding goals drive higher output for both surface combatants and undersea platforms.

According to Austal USA Interim President Gene Miller , the partnership is intended to broaden industrial capacity across Alabama and the Gulf Coast.

“By aligning with PCI, a proven partner known well for the economic impact the organization has had throughout the state of Alabama, we can scale production, reduce schedule risk, strengthen supply chains, and deliver for the U.S. government while investing in American skilled workers and suppliers,” said Miller.

How Will PCI Support Austal USA’s Operations?

Under the arrangement, PCI is expected to provide support services for Austal USA’s new Module Manufacturing Facility, which is scheduled to become operational in 2026. Workforce training and production-focused programs are currently in development, with phased production support aligned with Austal’s existing contract commitments.

“This partnership creates new opportunities for our people, supports long-term workforce development, and strengthens Alabama’s role in advancing America’s maritime readiness. Together, we are investing in jobs, innovation, and a stronger future for the entire region,” said Stephanie Bryan , tribal chair and CEO of PCI.

Austal USA Advances Shipbuilding Efforts

In line with Austal USA’s initiative to expand shipbuilding capacity, the company started construction on its fourth U.S. Navy Landing Craft Utility, or LCU, in December 2025. The effort follows a $91.5 million contract awarded in September 2023 that includes options for as many as 12 LCUs and related support work.