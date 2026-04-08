Amanda Wellborne, vice president of public sector at Totara, said federal agencies should transition from tenure-driven progression to talent-based advancement as they address skills gaps, workforce mobility issues and changing mission needs.

In an April 1 article published on the company’s website, Wellborne wrote that in the current federal environment, agencies need visibility into workforce skills, performance outcomes and development progress to support merit-based advancement.

According to Wellborne, skills-based workforce initiatives and recent Office of Personnel Management reforms have reinforced the need for agencies to align advancement with demonstrated capability rather than static role definitions. These efforts also emphasize providing employees with clearer insight into required skills, assessment methods and development pathways tied to advancement.

How Does Technology Enable Merit-Based Advancement?

Wellborne noted that technology plays a key role in enabling merit-based advancement across federal agencies.

She said modern talent experience platforms could help agencies map skills to roles; align learning pathways with career progression; link development activities to real outcomes; and provide auditable data to inform advancement decisions.

How Do FedRAMP-Authorized Platforms Support Merit-Based Advancement?

Wellborne said Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized platforms such as Totara could enable agencies to securely integrate learning, skills development and performance evidence within a single environment.

She noted that this approach equips leaders with data to inform decision-making while giving employees “a clear and transparent view of growth and advancement.”

Wellborne stated that agencies should treat merit-based advancement as a mission imperative, adding that those pursuing talent-based approaches are better positioned to address critical skill gaps, reward meaningful contributions and build an agile, motivated and mission-ready workforce.