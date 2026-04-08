Chugach Government Solutions Strengthens Cybersecurity Posture With CMMC Level 2 Certification

Chugach Government Solutions has achieved Level 2 Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based company said the certification followed an assessment conducted by a certified third-party assessment organization and confirms compliance with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 Revision 2 requirements. The designation validates CGS’ ability to safeguard controlled unclassified information and maintain a strong enterprise cybersecurity posture.

“We take seriously the trust our government partners place in us,” stated Laine Klein, president of CGS. She added that the company will continue to “innovate, invest and lead with integrity” to support government missions.

DOW leaders will discuss cybersecurity challenges and requirements as the deadline to fully implement zero trust across all systems draws closer at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Katherine Sutton, the Pentagon’s assistant secretary for cyber policy, and other defense officials are already confirmed to speak at the event. Sign up today to secure your spot.

What Does CMMC Level 2 Certification Mean for CGS?

CGS said the achievement strengthens its position as a trusted partner to federal customers and enhances its ability to compete for contracts requiring higher cybersecurity standards.

The Department of War has identified cybersecurity as a top priority as the defense industrial base faces increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks. CMMC was developed to assess contractor compliance with requirements for protecting federal contract information and controlled unclassified information.

“Cybersecurity is not a checkbox for us — It’s an operational imperative,” Tom Langdon, senior director of digital solutions at CGS, commented. “This certification underscores our commitment to maintaining a secure digital foundation so our defense customers can execute their missions with confidence.”

What Services Does Chugach Government Solutions Provide?

CGS delivers a range of technical, facilities and mission support services to federal customers, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and NASA.

The company installs shipboard sensors, communications, computer and combat management systems across the fleet. CGS also provides command, control, communications, computers, combat systems and intelligence capabilities under Navy contracts.

Nova Space Solutions, CGS’ joint venture with Amentum, also offers facilities management, logistics, environmental services, engineering support and infrastructure maintenance for military bases and space facilities.