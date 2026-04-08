Advisory firm growth[period] has appointed Marty Brennan, a management and technology consulting executive, as chief operating officer.

The Tyson’s Corner, Virginia-based company said Tuesday Brennan will oversee operations with a focus on strengthening client relationships, executing strategy and supporting the company’s growth.

Courtney Spaeth, CEO of growth[period], described Brennan as a proven operator who can turn strategy into execution at scale.

“His leadership, discipline, and deep understanding of complex, mission-driven environments will strengthen our ability to deliver for clients and accelerate the execution of our strategy. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm,” Spaeth added.

Who Is Marty Brennan?

Brennan has more than two decades of experience advising public- and private-sector organizations on operational, business and technology strategy.

He most recently served as managing director of transaction advisory services at Deep Water Point & Associates. Before that, he founded and led Celerity’s merger integration practice. He also served as market lead for North Highland’s Washington, D.C., office.

He held senior leadership positions at Washington Consulting, Alion Science & Technology, KPMG Consulting/BearingPoint, Arthur Andersen Business Consulting and Dealy Strategy Group.

The Yale University mathematics graduate holds an MBA from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

What Does growth[period] Do?

Founded in 2007, growth[period] is a strategic advisory firm that supports clients across the public and private sectors by providing management consulting, business development, geopolitical risk, strategy and transaction advisory services focused on highly regulated industries.

The firm assists clients with corporate and technology transactions, entry into the federal government contracting market, navigation of the federal marketplace, partnering agreements and diligence matters. It employs more than 90 professionals and operates offices across the U.S. Canada, Latin America, Asia and Europe.

In 2025, the firm hired business consulting veteran Stacy Schwartz as senior principal for public safety and partnered with Coalfire to support public sector clients.