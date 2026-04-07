Koniag Government Services Earns CMMC Level 2 Certification

Koniag Government Services has secured Level 2 certification under the Department of War’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program following an independent assessment conducted by a certified third-party assessment organization.

The latest CMMC Level 2 certification granted to Koniag reflects the increasing focus on verified cybersecurity compliance across the defense industrial base. Attend the 2026 Cyber Summit and join leaders as they discuss zero trust adoption, use of artificial intelligence in cyber defense, and policies and trends shaping cyber readiness. Save your seat now!

What Is CMMC Level 2?

Koniag said Monday CMMC Level 2 is DOW’s required cybersecurity standard for contractors handling controlled unclassified information.

The certification requires organizations to implement 110 security controls aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171 and undergo an independent third-party assessment to validate compliance.

The CMMC program became mandatory under a final rule published in October 2024. Level 2 applies to companies supporting DOW programs that involve sensitive but unclassified data.

What Did KGS Officials Say About the CMMC Certification?

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive government information and supporting our mission partners with the highest levels of cybersecurity assurance,” said KGS CEO Kevin Wideman. “This milestone strengthens our competitive position and reduces program delivery risk as cybersecurity requirements become increasingly critical across the federal contracting landscape.”

Matt Carle, chief operating officer of the defense line of business at KGS, said the certification reflects the company’s cybersecurity controls and ability to support mission requirements.

Eric Reyes, chief security officer at KGS, said the certification required companywide participation and integration of security practices into daily operations.

What Is Koniag Government Services?

Koniag Government Services is an Alaska Native Corporation that delivers enterprise platforms, operations management support and professional services to defense and federal civilian agencies through its 30 wholly owned subsidiaries.

In November, the company announced that its Core Engineering Capability Unit and Core Services Capability Unit achieved Maturity Level 3 in the Information Systems Audit and Control Association’s Capability Maturity Model Integration for development and services. It also earned Amazon Web Services Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to work with AWS partners to facilitate cloud migration efforts.