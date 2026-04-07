Wilmac Technologies has teamed up with Carahsoft Technology to expand public sector access to artificial intelligence-powered workforce management tools designed for emergency response organizations.

Carahsoft will serve as the public sector distributor of the Continuity Workforce Management platform, Wilmac said Thursday. The platform will be available to government agencies through the Carahsoft reseller network and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and The Interlocal Purchasing System.

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Lacey Wean, program executive for law enforcement solutions at Carahsoft, commented that the partnership between the companies delivers innovative workforce management technology to support public safety.

“By empowering agencies with Wilmac Continuity WFM, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are ensuring that vital 911 centers can adopt solutions that improve operational readiness and increase overall efficiency,” the official stated.

How Does Wilmac’s AI Platform Support PSAP Operations?

Wilmac’s Continuity Workforce Management is designed specifically for public safety answering points, or PSAPs, which handle 911 communications. The platform relies on Mac, Wilmac’s agentic AI technology, to automate scheduling, forecasting and reporting functions traditionally managed manually.

“Agentic AI is already here, so having Mac inside Continuity WFM provides PSAPs with an expert on forecasting and scheduling to help them run their center,” Stephen McDonnell, president and CEO of Wilmac, explained.

By streamlining workforce planning, the system helps ensure shift coverage, reduce administrative burden and improve operational efficiency.

Wilmac said the platform also supports telecommunicator wellness, enhances call response times and optimizes overtime usage.

What Is Wilmac Technologies?

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Wilmac Technologies provides customer interaction technology and workforce optimization capabilities. With more than 30 years of experience, the company develops offerings based on customer needs and delivers consultative support to ensure long-term success. Its portfolio focuses on enabling communication centers to improve efficiency, performance and user experience.

What Other Partnerships Has Carahsoft Announced?

The Wilmac agreement is part of Carahsoft’s broader strategy to expand government access to artificial intelligence, cloud and cybersecurity capabilities through partnerships with emerging technology providers.

Recent collaborations include an agreement with Hupside to deliver its Original Intelligence infrastructure platform, which helps agencies assess human decision-making alongside AI outputs. Carahsoft has also partnered with TeKnowledge to provide cloud and AI support and managed services for platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365.

In cybersecurity, Carahsoft teamed with RAD Security to offer an AI-driven cloud detection and response platform designed to provide real-time visibility and automated threat response across hybrid environments. The company also partnered with Dataminr to deliver AI-powered threat intelligence tools that provide early detection of physical and cyber risks.