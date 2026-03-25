Carahsoft Technology will serve as master government aggregator to Hupside under a recently-announced partnership between the two companies. Hupside said Wednesday that under the collaboration, its Original Intelligence infrastructure platform will be made available to the public sector via a number of Carahsoft’s contract vehicles as well as via Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

What Is Original Intelligence?

Hupside describes Original Intelligence, or OI, as the ability of humans to generate ideas that fall outside the predictable patterns produced by generative AI systems. The company launched OI in January with the aim of addressing the homogenization of AI-generated ideas by defining and measuring how human thinking differs from the outputs of large language model, or LLMs.

What Does Hupside’s OI Infrastructure Platform Do?

Hupside’s OI infrastructure platform works to enable the measurement as well as operationalization of OI. The platform operates based on cognitive science research and is validated using large datasets. It is also powered by Hupchecker, which assesses human responses by comparing them with other human responses and those generated by leading AI models.

According to the company, being able to measure OI makes it possible for end users, including those in government, to address gaps introduced by the adoption of AI. These gaps involve the challenges of determining which individuals are capable of generating value beyond AI and which areas might suffer from mission, trust or legitimacy risk due to over-automation.

Commenting on the addition of the OI infrastructure to her company’s portfolio, Carahsoft Program Executive for HR and Training Technology Solutions Tiffany Goddard said, “Hupside complements AI and emerging technology investments by providing objective insight into the human side of adoption—to determine who creates value beyond the tools and how to deploy AI responsibly at scale.”

For his part, Hupside co-founder and CEO Jonathan Aberman said that effectiveness in government depends not on accessing AI tools but determining when automation must be led by human judgment.

“AI optimizes for what is likely. Government missions depend on people who know when what is likely is not what is right. Our Original Intelligence infrastructure gives agencies an objective way to identify AI-ready talent and ensure AI adoption strengthens—not erodes—public trust.”