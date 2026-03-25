Dataminr has introduced new artificial intelligence-powered tools designed to help organizations detect, assess and respond to cyber threats in real time by integrating external threat signals with internal data.

Called Dataminr for Cyber Defense, the new set of tools uses agentic and predictive AI to enable security teams to move from reactive alerting to proactive defense, the company said Monday.

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What Capabilities Does Dataminr for Cyber Defense Provide?

Dataminr for Cyber Defense comes with three core offerings that integrate into existing security environments: Dataminr Client-Tailored Threat Intelligence, Dataminr Agentic TI Ops and Dataminr Predictive Threat Exposure Management.

Dataminr Client-Tailored Threat Intelligence combines external signals with internal telemetry and filters data to identify relevant threats, giving organizations real-time visibility and predictive insights without adding manual workflows.

Dataminr Agentic TI Ops automates investigation, enrichment and prioritization processes, reducing analyst workload while improving response speed.

Dataminr Predictive Threat Exposure Management applies continuous threat exposure management principles to prioritize vulnerabilities based on measurable business and financial risks.

“No business—and no critical infrastructure—is immune from cyber threats. Real resilience means moving past reactive alerting to proactive, secure-by-design defense: understand the threat, prepare for it, and respond fast. But with defenders increasingly unable to match machine-speed attacks, we need agentic AI to close the gap,” stated Jen Easterly, chair of the corporate advisory board at Dataminr.

“Using Dataminr to fuse external foresight with internal telemetry, organizations can finally cut through the noise and neutralize threats before they cause material impact,” the three-time Wash100 winner, added.

What Is Dataminr?

Dataminr is a provider of AI-powered real-time event, threat and risk intelligence, delivering early, actionable insights across physical, digital and cyber domains. In November, the company expanded its capabilities through its acquisition of ThreatConnect, an intelligence management platform provider, for $290 million. The acquisition combined the companies’ capabilities to deliver context-aware intelligence to meet customer needs.

Dataminr pioneered multi-modal fusion AI, which analyzes text, images, video, audio and sensor data across more than one million public data sources in over 150 languages to detect emerging risks as they unfold. The company also offers ReGenAI and AI-driven intelligence agents to generate live event briefings, client-tailored insights and predictive intelligence.