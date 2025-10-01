Dataminr Announces Expanded Rollout of Agentic AI Offering

Dataminr has expanded the deployment of its Intel Agents offering to monitor and analyze real-time events in the physical world, extending its agentic AI capabilities beyond digital environments.

How Intel Agents Work

Dataminr said Intel Agents are an agentic AI technology that augments ReGenAI, a form of generative AI that continuously regenerates live event briefs as incidents unfold. Intel Agents work collaboratively to analyze incident developments as they occur with the purpose of adding a new layer of context to ReGenAI briefs in real-time.

Intel Agents are powered exclusively by Dataminr’s in-house large language models, which are trained on the company’s 15-year archive of proprietary data and events. The agentic AI offering works to synthesize public and internal data sources to provide a comprehensive view of emerging risks and ongoing developments.

Dataminr Agentic AI Roadmap

The expanded deployment is part of Dataminr’s broader agentic AI roadmap. Intel Agents were first introduced in Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk, a cybersecurity tool designed to help security leaders manage digital and cyber-physical threats. The new rollout brings Intel Agents in private beta to three additional platforms:

Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security, used to detect and assess threats to employees and infrastructure.

Dataminr First Alert, which provides public safety agencies with early warnings of emergencies.

Dataminr for News, which helps journalists surface verified breaking news stories in real time.

The company expects general availability by November 2025.

Physical World Intel Agent Applications

With the ability to analyze physical-world events, Intel Agents offer immediate situational context in various applications. Emergency responders can track the spread of wildfires and assess risk to nearby communities. Defense organizations can gain insights into threats affecting military personnel. Cybersecurity teams can evaluate the impact of physical events on digital infrastructure. Corporate security teams can assess the operational impact of nearby incidents on facilities, personnel and supply chains.

Regarding the rollout, Dataminr CEO Ted Bailey said, “Intel Agents for the physical world transform real-time event detection into AI-powered real-time event, threat and risk intelligence—a fundamental leap forward for the category Dataminr first pioneered.”