Guidehouse has added two senior leaders to its defense and security segment, naming U.S. Navy technology leader Nirali Chawla and financial transformation specialist Angel Wang as partners to advance digital modernization and mission readiness.

Who Is Nirali Chawla?

Chawla brings more than 20 years of experience advising federal and commercial clients, including the Department of Defense, Guidehouse said Monday. She has led multiple large-scale modernization programs across defense agencies. Before joining Guidehouse, she spent over a decade at KPMG US as a managing director and held earlier roles at PwC, Deloitte and Fidelity Investments.

In her new role, she will lead company initiatives to advance cyber resilience, digital transformation, IT audit readiness and mission execution.

“Nirali is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of driving technology modernization and mission outcomes across the DoD,” said Brian Wodarski, partner and defense & security technology capability leader at Guidehouse. “Her experience, perspective, and strong client relationships make her a tremendous asset as we continue to support advancing the Navy’s mission and modernizing their technology.”

Who Is Angel Wang?

Wang brings nearly two decades of experience guiding senior financial and technology executives across federal agencies. Wang joined Guidehouse after more than a decade at Deloitte, where she most recently served as a senior manager. She previously held roles at KPMG, Accenture and the Naval Sea Systems Command, where she was an operations research analyst.

At Guidehouse, she will focus on expanding capabilities in artificial intelligence-enabled audit readiness and operational efficiency.

“Angel’s track record in leading agencies through transformation and her deep expertise in emerging technologies is invaluable as we continue to expand our Defense & Security financial management capabilities,” said Ruba Elbasha, partner and defense and security financial management capability leader at Guidehouse. “By bridging technical innovation with mission-driven outcomes, she will advance our ability to serve clients in their most complex modernization initiatives.”

Guidehouse provides services to the Navy, Marine Corps and the broader defense community in areas, including weapons systems support, systems modernization, audit readiness, policy development and supply chain transformation. According to the company, the addition of Chawla and Wang reflects its continued investment in top talent and innovation to support clients.