HII is making a capital investment in a new integration, production and test facility meant to expand the company’s existing laser capabilities, enabling support for the Enduring-High Energy Laser, or E-HEL, weapon system program of the U.S. Army.

HII Facility Capabilities

The facility will offer advanced capabilities for system assembly as well as testing and validation for the assessment of power, thermal and laser performance, HII said Tuesday. Its capabilities will also align with the Army’s modular open systems approach.

The new facility will work to enable assembly and factory acceptance testing of laser weapon prototypes and subsystems, provide validation of system readiness before field deployment, and support the preparation of HEL systems for low-rate initial production and future operational use.

HII Infrastructure Expansion

Commenting on the investment, Grant Hagen, president of the Warfare Systems group within HII’s Mission Technologies division, said, “We are proud to expand our infrastructure in support of the Army’s HEL program. This investment reflects our continued commitment to delivering scalable, interoperable and mission-ready solutions that protect the warfighter and advance national security objectives.”