Engineering and manufacturing firm GSE Dynamics has secured a spot in a multiple-award contract to 25 other vendors, with a potential value of about $1.9 billion for the repair, maintenance and modernization of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered attack submarines.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract provides a base value totaling about $1.1 billion, the Department of Defense said Tuesday. The award includes firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only elements. It supports Chief of Naval Operations maintenance scheduled at the Navy’s four public shipyards.

Navy Contract Work Sites

The work sites are at the Navy’s submarine shipyards in Norfolk, Virginia; Bremerton, Washington; Kittery, Maine; and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Work is expected to run through August 2030, with extension options up to 2033.

Funding will be obligated per task order issued and none is committed at the time of the award. The contract solicitation is a competitive procurement via the System for Award Management website, with 29 offers received.

