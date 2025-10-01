in Contract Awards, News

GSE Dynamics Gains Spot in Potential $1.9B Navy Nuclear Submarine Maintenance Contract

GSE Dynamics logo
GSE Dynamics logo. GSE Dynamics secured a spot in a potential $1.9 billion Navy nuclear submarine multi-award contract.
GSE Dynamics

Engineering and manufacturing firm GSE Dynamics has secured a spot in a multiple-award contract to 25 other vendors, with a potential value of about $1.9 billion for the repair, maintenance and modernization of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered attack submarines

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract provides a base value totaling about $1.1 billion, the Department of Defense said Tuesday. The award includes firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only elements. It supports Chief of Naval Operations maintenance scheduled at the Navy’s four public shipyards. 

Navy Contract Work Sites

The work sites are at the Navy’s submarine shipyards in Norfolk, Virginia; Bremerton, Washington; Kittery, Maine; and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Work is expected to run through August 2030, with extension options up to 2033.

Funding will be obligated per task order issued and none is committed at the time of the award. The contract solicitation is a competitive procurement via the System for Award Management website, with 29 offers received.

According to DOD’s earlier announcement of the award, the other contractors are:

  • Advanced Integrated Technologies 
  • Auxiliary Systems
  • BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair
  • Colonna’s Shipyard
  • Delphinus Engineering
  • East Coast Repair & Fabrication
  • Epsilon System Solutions
  • General Dynamics Information Technology
  • Metro Machine
  • GI Industrial Marine
  • HII Mission Technologies
  • IMIA
  • MIKEL
  • MOOG Military Aircraft
  • Neal Technologies Innovation
  • Oceaneering International
  • Pacific Armada NW
  • Pacific Shipyards International 
  • Propulsion Controls Engineering
  • QED Systems
  • Riley Power Group
  • Southcoast Welding & Manufacturing
  • Standard Inspection Services
  • Tecnico
  • VT Milcom

 

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

