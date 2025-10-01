Quantum computing technology company IonQ has named retired U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond to its board of directors.

Raymond, USSF’s first chief of space operations and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, brings to the company over 40 years of leadership experience across nuclear, space, air and cyber operations, IonQ said Monday.

CEO’s Expectations on Raymond’s Appointment

“General Raymond’s career has been defined by innovation, service, and mission-critical leadership,” said Niccolo de Masi, IonQ chairman and CEO, said.

“His strategic vision, trusted relationships, and deep understanding of complex global security challenges will be invaluable to IonQ as we continue to expand partnerships with governments and defense agencies across quantum computing, networking, and sensing – on the ground and in space,” the company’s chief added.

Following his Space Force retirement in January 2023, Raymond joined Cerberus Capital Management as a senior managing director. Impulse Space and Planet Labs have also appointed him as a member of their board of directors.

Besides Raymond’s IonQ board appointment, the company also reassigned its board member, Bill Scannell, Dell Technologies president of global sales and customer operations, to his new role as senior commercial adviser.