The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service, or NOAA NWS, has selected Booz Allen Hamilton to develop a cloud-based data platform supporting weather forecasting operations .

What Is the Scope of the NOAA NWS Effort?

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Tuesday it will help establish an enterprise platform designed to deliver weather data and related products with enhanced speed and resilience. The system is intended to support a range of current and future forecasting applications.

The effort supports the NWS Central Integrated Real-Time Repository for Unified Services, or NWS CIRRUS, an initiative focused on modernizing how weather data is processed, analyzed and distributed.

In addition, Booz Allen will assist in rebuilding the Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System , or AWIPS, into a secure cloud environment. AWIPS is the primary system used to ingest and analyze weather data, generate forecasts and issue warnings. Transitioning the system to the cloud is expected to enable faster, more resilient data handling and delivery of forecasts and warnings to protect lives and property nationwide.

What Expertise Does Booz Allen Bring?

The company’s work with the NWS reflects its broader experience in building mission-critical cloud architecture and AI-powered systems for federal missions. Booz Allen executives said the partnership will help NWS accelerate its ability to deliver actionable environmental intelligence and establish a scalable foundation for advanced forecasting capabilities nationwide.