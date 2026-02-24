RAD Security has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to expand the availability of the RAD artificial intelligence-driven cloud detection and response platform across government agencies.

What Does the RAD Security-Carahsoft Partnership Offer?

Carahsoft said Monday it will serve as RAD Security’s public sector distributor and offer the platform through its reseller partners and various contract vehicles.

RAD’s offering is designed to provide real-time visibility, critical context and automated response capabilities across cloud and hybrid environments. It helps agencies maintain compliance with cybersecurity frameworks such as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and those developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Center for Internet Security.

How Can the RAD Platform Enhance Operations?

The RAD platform helps agencies operate more efficiently by validating context, enabling teams to focus on credible threats. It enhances communication by translating complex findings into clear, actionable insights and maintains searchable records that accelerate onboarding.

The platform also preserves critical information and decision history to strengthen operational resilience. By documenting and ensuring actions are supported by evidence, the product promotes transparency and informed decision-making. At the same time, it enables organizations to expand coverage and automate processes without additional staff.

“RAD Security’s platform provides agencies with advanced automation and analytics tailored for modern cloud and hybrid environments. The platform delivers automated control mapping, real-time tracking of sensitive data flows and shareable report generation,” said Alex Whitworth , sales director at Carahsoft.

Carahsoft’s Recent AI-Related Partnerships

Beyond its work with RAD Security, Carahsoft has continued expanding its public sector AI portfolio. The company recently partnered with TeKnowledge to offer managed technical support services for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure, teamed up with Credo AI to deliver its AI governance platform, and entered a distribution partnership with Dataminr to provide AI-powered real-time threat and risk intelligence.