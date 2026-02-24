Siemens Government Technologies announced that it has appointed Alia Drescher to its board of directors .

“I’m eager to contribute my expertise across diverse business, technology and finance roles to support the dynamic team at SGT in its work delivering the very best of Siemens innovation for the needs of U.S. federal government agencies at a time of rapid digital transformation,” said Drescher.

Who Is Alia Drescher?

Drescher is a veteran Siemens executive with nearly three decades of experience at the company, having joined in 1997. Most recently, she served as chief financial officer of Siemens Smart Infrastructure Buildings, a role she assumed in October 2024.

Throughout her career, she has held a series of senior finance leadership roles across Siemens’ Smart Infrastructure business, including leading finance for the Solutions & Services unit and overseeing finance for Smart Infrastructure Europe. Earlier, she held key financial leadership roles in the Middle East, supporting operations in the UAE and Qatar.

Drescher began her career in commercial and project management roles before steadily advancing into senior finance leadership positions across regions and business units.

What Is the Role of the SGT Board?

SGT serves as the U.S. federal integrator for Siemens’ energy, automation and digitalization technologies, supporting government customers across classification levels. The board provides governance and oversight of compliance, procurement and accounting systems.

“We look forward to Alia’s contributions to our board,” said Anne Altman , chairman of the board at SGT. “Her extensive experience serving across multiple regions, functions, and business units, will bring a diverse understanding of how Siemens is addressing international technological challenges for the benefit of SGT federal government customers,” Altman continued.

Recent SGT Contract Wins

SGT has secured positions on two major federal contract vehicles in the past year. In April 2025, the company was selected as one of six firms eligible to compete for task orders under a potential $400 million FBI contract for facility operations and maintenance services. In January 2026, the Missile Defense Agency awarded SGT a spot on the potential $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract, positioning the company to support advanced homeland missile defense initiatives.