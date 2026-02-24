Digital engineering company ERT has acquired Sev1Tech for an undisclosed sum as part of efforts to expand its digital modernization and IT capabilities supporting space, defense and federal civilian agency missions.

ERT said Tuesday the transaction strengthens its ability to deliver secure, mission-aligned digital platforms to government customers operating in highly regulated environments.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as Sev1Tech’s exclusive financial adviser in the transaction.

What Did ERT & Sev1Tech Chief Executives Say About the Transaction?

ERT CEO Mark Lee said the acquisition empowers both organizations to better serve existing customers while expanding opportunities in other markets. For his part, Bob Lohfeld, CEO of Sev1Tech, said joining ERT enables the company to expand its impact while maintaining its focus on delivering mission outcomes.

“The combination doesn’t just benefit our space and signal customers. With deeper insights into advanced engineering and operations, we can offer even more value to all our customers while accelerating the exceptional delivery we are known for,” Lohfeld added.

What Is ERT?

ERT provides digital engineering and mission services to government customers across space, defense and national security domains. The company integrates analytics, engineering and operational expertise to address complex technical challenges.

In 2024, Macquarie Capital invested in ERT to support the company’s growth initiatives and client expansion strategy.

ERT also supports federal IT modernization initiatives, including its work helping the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration migrate the Comprehensive Large Array-data Stewardship System to the Amazon Web Services cloud environment.

What Does Sev1Tech Do?

Sev1Tech provides IT modernization, cybersecurity, cloud, engineering, training and program support services to U.S. government agencies and commercial organizations. The company supports missions across defense, intelligence, homeland security, health and space markets.

In 2025, Sev1Tech’s automated cloud management offering achieved “awardable” status on the Department of War’s Platform One Solutions Marketplace. The company also secured a SeaPort Next Generation contract with Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic for lifecycle IT and cybersecurity support services.

In addition, Sev1Tech is among the contractors eligible to compete for task orders under the Missile Defense Agency’s 10-yer, $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract vehicle.