Tharros has secured a task order to support the U.S. Navy Operational Test and Evaluation Force’s cybersecurity division under the SeaPort Next Generation contract vehicle.

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What Services Will Tharros Provide the Navy?

The company said that it will deploy red team operators, analysts and engineers to OPTEVFOR to conduct penetration testing and exploitation analysis across operational environments, cyber ranges and cloud-based systems.

The team will simulate real-world adversary tactics to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen mission systems against threats prior to deployment.

“This partnership with OPTEVFOR represents an important milestone as we continue expanding our impact across the defense community,” Lonnie Parker, CEO of Tharros, stated. “Our focus is delivering operationally relevant cybersecurity testing that strengthens mission resilience and helps ensure Navy systems remain secure against evolving threats.”

The task order was issued through SeaPort-NxG, a contract vehicle launched in 2018 to enable the Navy to procure engineering and technical services across multiple functional areas, including systems engineering, software development and information technology support. Work on the task order will be performed for up to five years if all options are exercised.

What Is Tharros?

Tharros provides cybersecurity services and vulnerability research to federal agencies. The company combines cyber research, development, and test and evaluation with operational expertise to support mission-critical systems

Formerly known as ANALYGENCE, Tharros recently rebranded to reflect its focus on advancing mission cybersecurity and defending complex systems against emerging threats.

The company has supported federal cybersecurity initiatives through contract work with agencies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology.