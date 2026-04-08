Invary , a Kansas City-based cybersecurity company, has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to expand public-sector access to its Runtime Integrity platform .

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What Does the Invary-Carahsoft Partnership Cover?

Carahsoft said Monday it will serve as Invary’s public sector distributor, making the company’s runtime attestation technology available through its reseller network and multiple contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

What Is the Invary Runtime Integrity Platform?

Runtime Integrity is a cybersecurity platform that provides continuous system validation during active operations. It is engineered to detect hidden attacks, unauthorized tampering and zero-day threats that frequently bypass traditional security tools such as endpoint detection and response and extended detection and response.

The platform uses National Security Agency-licensed technology to deliver real-time, independent validation to ensure the integrity of operational systems during active operations. It helps organizations prevent breaches by detecting threats sooner and minimizing attacker dwell time, reducing the risk of mission disruption, data loss and loss of public trust.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to work with Invary to help Government organizations address emerging cyber risks,” said Alex Whitworth , sales director at Carahsoft. “By expanding access to continuous runtime assurance, agencies gain deeper visibility, improved confidence and stronger protection against advanced and previously undetected threats.”

Invary Builds on Prior Partnership With Vibrint

Invary previously collaborated with Vibrint to deliver a runtime integrity tool that combines its real-time integrity measurement technology with Vibrint’s secure architecture. This partnership ensures that critical infrastructure remains verifiably secure and uncompromised, even in air-gapped or distributed environments.