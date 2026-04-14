iDen2 and Carahsoft Technology have entered into a partnership to make a decentralized, interoperable digital identity platform available to government agencies and enterprises.

Carahsoft said Monday it will serve as iDen2’s public sector and enterprise distributor, enabling access to the platform through its reseller network and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners.

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What Does the iDen2 Platform Provide?

iDen2 offers a passwordless digital identity platform built on self-sovereign identity principles, allowing users to control and share verifiable credentials through a secure identity wallet.

The platform enables agencies and organizations to issue and verify cryptographically secure credentials and authenticate individuals, devices and artificial intelligence agents in real time. This approach is designed to reduce the need for repeated identity checks.

It also incorporates AI to support trust scoring, fraud detection and protection against threats such as deepfakes and synthetic identities.

How Does the Partnership Support Government Use Cases?

Carahsoft said the partnership will expand the availability of iDen2’s platform across federal, state and local agencies as they modernize identity verification and cybersecurity strategies.

“iDen2’s passwordless architecture, AI-driven fraud prevention and verifiable credential framework will help agencies reduce risk, streamline identity verification and improve digital service delivery while maintaining citizen trust,” said Steve Jacyna, director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

How Is iDen2 Expanding Its Identity Ecosystem?

iDen2 has expanded its digital identity network through its acquisition of Bindle Systems, which previously operated one of the largest self-sovereign identity networks in the U.S. with more than 300,000 users. The move added hundreds of credential issuers and verifiers to iDen2’s platform.

How Does the Partnership Fit Into Carahsoft’s Cyber Portfolio?

The agreement follows a series of partnerships in which Carahsoft has served as a master government aggregator to expand public sector access to cybersecurity and emerging technology platforms.

Recent collaborations have focused on areas such as AI-driven risk intelligence, zero trust security and compliance automation.

In a previous interview with ExecutiveBiz, Jacyna highlighted a shift toward automation and consolidation of cybersecurity tools as agencies move away from siloed products and adopt more unified platforms. He also emphasized increasing interest in identity verification and identity proofing technologies as part of evolving federal cyber priorities.