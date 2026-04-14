Deloitte has launched two new satellites, Deloitte-2 and Deloitte-3, into orbit. The company said Monday that the satellites, which carry payloads capable of increasing space data collection, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California in late March.

Deloitte-2 and Deloitte-3 will join Deloitte-1, which launched in early 2025, in space to support Project Constellation, Deloitte’s initiative to expand space data capacity and test software-only, on-orbit cyber defense capability.

Space assets providing essential services are being targeted by adversaries. Learn about how government and industry are addressing cyberthreats to critical infrastructure at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Deloitte’s Eric Dull is among the speakers at the event. Top decision-makers from the Department of War, the Office of Management and Budget and the FBI will also grace the event to deliver keynote speeches and participate in panel discussions. Tickets are available here.

What Is Deloitte’s Project Constellation?

Project Constellation is Deloitte’s plan to place nine satellites in orbit to engineer and test on-orbit cyber protections of legacy satellites. The company said the initiative aims to deliver software-defined cybersecurity and analytics capabilities to satellites that are already in orbit, extending the resilience of fleets without launching new spacecraft.

The upcoming constellation is also intended to strengthen the company’s presence in artificial intelligence/machine learning.

Deloitte-1, which has already traveled more than 150 million miles, is demonstrating the capability of Deloitte’s Silent Shield, an out-of-band cyber intrusion detection system.

“Deloitte-1 has underscored what it takes to operate cyber capabilities in the real world of space where size, weight, power, latency and constrained compute change the playbook,” stated Ryan Roberts, the company’s space practice cyber leader. “With Project Constellation, we’re building stronger on-orbit cyber defenses, including a software only version of Silent Shield for satellites already in service, protections that work across an entire satellite fleet and within each satellite, and AI/ML tools that identify anomalies and respond faster.”

Deloitte-2 and Deloitte-3 will help meet the growing need for space data and insights among clients.

“Deloitte-2 and Deloitte-3 go far beyond proving a concept; we’re scaling our space capabilities to help our clients achieve their critical missions. This includes engineering differentiated payloads and the software that brings the data to life, expanding our space sensing and maturing Silent Shield to strengthen cyber resiliency in orbit,” Brett Loubert, Deloitte’s U.S. space practice leader, shared. “The result is more trusted space data and stronger on-orbit protections, so organizations can make faster, mission-focused decisions with even greater confidence.”

How Is Spire Global Supporting Deloitte’s Space Business?

In December, Spire Global announced that it will work with Deloitte to design, build and operate eight satellites in support of the Silent Shield program.

Loubert, in December, said Spire’s integrated satellite technology is enabling his company to engineer, test, validate and refine on-orbit cyber tools to enhance cyber resiliency in space.