Celerium has unveiled DIB CyberDome, a cybersecurity platform designed to help small and mid-sized defense contractors address cyberthreats and meet Department of War compliance requirements, including Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, Level 2.

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What Is DIB CyberDome?

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said Thursday DIB CyberDome is a platform built to provide both individual contractor protection and collective defense across the defense industrial base.

The platform includes two primary components: Cyber Interceptor and the Elevated Defense System.

Cyber Interceptor, based on Celerium’s DCISE3 technology previously provided to DOW, enables continuous monitoring and automated threat blocking with updates every 15 minutes. The capability supports deployment across on-premises and cloud environments and can be installed within 30 to 60 minutes without requiring hardware, agents or complex integration.

Celerium said the tool reduces reliance on complex technologies and includes reporting features designed to provide audit-ready documentation for executives and CMMC assessors.

The Elevated Defense System is an artificial intelligence-powered capability designed to detect emerging threats across participating contractors and enable coordinated defensive responses across the broader defense industrial base.

According to the company, Cyber Interceptor will be generally available this month, while the Elevated Defense System is scheduled to enter early access in July.

Celerium Chief Strategy Officer Vince Crisler said the platform is designed to deliver automated, real-time threat detection and blocking at the network boundary without requiring extensive staff or infrastructure.

The company said it will host webinars on April 30 for defense contractors and cybersecurity and compliance consultants, and will offer a limited number of 90-day CyberDome assessments to eligible U.S.-based contractors.

What Is Celerium?

Celerium is a cybersecurity company that provides cloud-based cybersecurity platforms for defense, healthcare, and state and local government organizations. The company’s offerings use automation to strengthen cybersecurity across hybrid cloud environments.

In 2024, the company introduced its Certified CMMC Assessor course training materials for licensed training providers for use in training CMMC assessors and professionals.