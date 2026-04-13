iConsult Meets DOW CMMC Level 2 Standards for Sensitive Data Protection

iConsult has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2, positioning the company to support Department of War programs that require the protection of controlled unclassified information.

In a press release received by ExecutiveBiz on Monday, the 8(a) woman-owned small business said the certification confirms it meets the 110 security controls outlined in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171, a key requirement for contractors handling sensitive defense data.

Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to hear government and industry leaders discuss cybersecurity risks and efforts to protect critical systems across sectors.

What Does CMMC Level 2 Certification Mean?

Organizations at the second tier of the Department of War’s cybersecurity framework must undergo third-party assessments every three years and submit annual affirmations to maintain compliance.

DOW is moving toward full implementation of the CMMC program. On Nov. 10, 2025, it officially initiated a three-year rollout of CMMC 2.0 cybersecurity requirements. Under Phase 1, contracting officials are now integrating these requirements into new solicitations to ensure the basic safeguarding of federal contract information. During this stage, companies must conduct self-assessments and report their scores through the Supplier Performance Risk System.

Phase 2, effective Nov. 10, 2026, will introduce a mandate for either triennial self-assessments or independent evaluations by an authorized CMMC third-party assessment organization, determined by the sensitivity of the data handled. Phase 3, scheduled for Nov. 10, 2027, introduces Level 3 certification requirements for select solicitations. All contractors must achieve full compliance by the fourth year, falling on Nov. 10, 2028.

Contractors without certification risk losing eligibility for new awards.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a testament to our team’s dedication to data integrity and national security,” said Emily Vickers, president at iConsult.

“We recognize that security is foundational to acquisition and cannot be traded for cost or schedule,” she added.

What Is iConsult?

iConsult specializes in cloud architecture and migration, cybersecurity, big data, artificial intelligence, operational efficiencies, federal compliance assessments, human resources strategy and customer relationship management software.