Zifino has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to provide its artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity compliance platform to defense and public sector customers through established government contract vehicles.

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What Capabilities Does Zintegrity Provide?

Carahsoft said Monday Zintegrity is a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, platform designed to manage governance, risk and compliance for defense contractors. It aligns technical security with DFARS and NIST requirements, allowing organizations to assess their compliance posture and address gaps through structured remediation workflows.

The platform uses a deterministic AI architecture to provide continuous, assessor-grade reviews. By automatically evaluating evidence, policies and system security plans against mandatory standards, Zintegrity simplifies the process of obtaining and maintaining defense certifications.

“Zifino’s platform provides a powerful tool for coordinating and managing CMMC, DFARS and NIST 800-171 compliance requirements. Zintegrity’s deterministic AI approach fills a critical gap in the Federal compliance landscape,” said Alex Whitworth , director of sales and CMMC solutions executive at Carahsoft.

What Does the Zifino-Carahsoft Partnership Cover?

Carahsoft will serve as Zifino’s master government aggregator, making Zintegrity available to the defense industrial base through its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contract vehicles.