SentinelOne Launches AI Security for Air-Gapped Environments

SentinelOne has introduced autonomous AI security for on-premises and self-hosted environments. The move allows highly regulated organizations, including national security agencies and critical infrastructure operators, to run artificial intelligence-powered protection within disconnected or air-gapped networks, SentinelOne said Monday.

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How Does the New Portfolio Support Air-Gapped Operations?

The company’s new portfolio enables AI-driven threat detection and response to operate fully within local infrastructure, including servers, private clouds and data environments, without requiring external connectivity.

SentinelOne said its architecture relies on on-device detection engines that continuously monitor activity, identify threats and execute remediation actions within the network boundary. This allows organizations operating in isolated environments to maintain real-time protection while avoiding reliance on cloud-based analysis.

The offering extends security coverage beyond endpoints to include containers, data storage systems and enterprise workloads running in private or sovereign environments.

What AI Security Capabilities Are Included?

SentinelOne’s portfolio includes Prompt Security On-Premises, an on-premises AI security layer designed to detect “shadow AI” activities and prevent data exposure. The technology also helps mitigate risks such as prompt injection attacks.

The company also introduced a new AI Data Pipeline that filters and prioritizes security data locally, reducing alert fatigue and improving visibility without relying on external processing.

How Does This Fit Into SentinelOne’s Federal Strategy?

SentinelOne’s new and expanded portfolio builds on its existing footprint in government and regulated markets. In 2025, the company secured authorization at the High Impact Level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its Purple AI, Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity Hyperautomation.

The tools have supported use cases such as automated threat investigation, real-time response orchestration, and improved visibility across cloud and endpoint environments.