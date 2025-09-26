Peraton‘s Interactive Realtime Information System, or IRIS, has received “Awardable” status in the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. The company said Thursday the designation enables organizations within the DOD to rapidly acquire and implement IRIS.

What Is IRIS?

IRIS is a platform that works to combine advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning with real-time analytics to support strategic communications, military information support operations, public affairs and information operations planning and assessment. IRIS enables operators to process massive amounts of information, detect emerging narratives and rapidly deliver actionable insights.

Sam Houston, vice president of cognitive warfare at Peraton, said the designation marks a key milestone in the company’s partnership with DOD.

“IRIS gives the DoD the ability to stay ahead in the information environment by rapidly ingesting, analyzing, and operationalizing data at scale. This designation makes it faster and easier for our warfighters and decision-makers to leverage IRIS in support of critical missions,” added Houston.