in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, DOD, News

Peraton IRIS Earns ‘Awardable’ Status in DOD’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Samuel Houston
Sam Houston. Peraton’s VP of cognitive warfare commented on the IRIS platform’s Awardable designation from DOD.
Sam Houston VP Peraton

Peraton‘s Interactive Realtime Information System, or IRIS, has received “Awardable” status in the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. The company said Thursday the designation enables organizations within the DOD to rapidly acquire and implement IRIS.

What Is IRIS?

IRIS is a platform that works to combine advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning with real-time analytics to support strategic communications, military information support operations, public affairs and information operations planning and assessment. IRIS enables operators to process massive amounts of information, detect emerging narratives and rapidly deliver actionable insights.

Sam Houston, vice president of cognitive warfare at Peraton, said the designation marks a key milestone in the company’s partnership with DOD.

“IRIS gives the DoD the ability to stay ahead in the information environment by rapidly ingesting, analyzing, and operationalizing data at scale. This designation makes it faster and easier for our warfighters and decision-makers to leverage IRIS in support of critical missions,” added Houston.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Craig Abod
Craig Abod headshot. Abod said his organization is pleased to provide public sector customers access to Game Warden.
2F DevSecOps Tool Now Available on Google Cloud for FedRAMP High Use
Keith McCloskey
Keith McCloskey, VP and CTO at ECS. McCloskey and other ECS officials published a new cybersecurity report
ECS Releases 2025 Cybersecurity Report Highlighting AI, Ransomware, Supply Chain Threats