Second Front Systems‘ Game Warden DevSecOps platform, which is distributed to public sector customers through Carahsoft Technology, is now accessible on Google Cloud Platform for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High environments.

Such accessibility follows Game Warden’s FedRAMP High certification in August and the platform’s previous Google Cloud Marketplace listing at Department of Defense Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Game Warden’s Benefits

Game Warden works to enable faster compliance with government requirements by helping organizations achieve DOD Authority to Operate in as little as 90 days and FedRAMP listing in 180 days. It also offers integrated security, continuous monitoring and a fully managed hosting environment.

“By achieving FedRAMP High authorization with multi-cloud availability, Second Front demonstrates its platform as a dependable, high-performance solution for agencies seeking to obtain an ATO,” said Craig Abod, Carahsoft president and an 11-time Wash100 Award winner.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to offer Second Front’s solutions to the public sector,” Abod added.

Mamie Cruse, 2F executive vice president of mission success, also stressed that Game Warden’s availability extension to FedRAMP High on Google Cloud highlights the company’s commitment to providing maximum flexibility to government agencies and innovators.

“By building on our existing Google Marketplace presence and working with Carahsoft, we’re enabling customers to deploy secure software across civilian and defense networks faster—through trusted procurement channels and with greater confidence in compliance and mission success,” Cruse stressed.