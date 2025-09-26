Guidehouse has appointed Jon Burchard, Ray Hawat, Phil Nordgren and Jason Reilly as new partners in its Communities, Energy & Infrastructure, or CE&I, segment. The four appointees bring decades of experience in public sector modernization and transformation enabled by artificial intelligence, Guidehouse said Thursday.

Who Are The New CE&I Partners

Burchard brings to his new role in CE&I more than 25 years of experience in public sector program and project management, particularly in health and human services IT. He will lead the segment’s efforts in Oregon and Washington.

Hawat will serve as technology lead in the South, focusing on the Florida market. He brings over 30 years of advisory and technology leadership to the position.

Nordgren has more than 20 years in public sector modernization. He will drive growth initiatives across the Midwest.

Reilly is a seasoned technology leader with nearly two decades of experience, specializing in modernizing health and human services. He will help bridge advisory capabilities with AI and tech‑enabled products and services.

Remarks by Guidehouse’s Anaita Kasad

“As governments face growing pressure to modernize and embrace AI‑driven solutions, Guidehouse is proud to support state and local government agencies in their mission to serve communities,” said Anaita Kasad, also a partner at Guidehouse.

Kasad, who leads the professional services firm’s state & local government practice, added, “By combining deep program expertise with advanced analytics, platform solutions, and AI, we’re helping agencies strengthen operations, improve service delivery and create lasting impact for the people who rely on them most.”