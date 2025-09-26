MDA Awards Raytheon $99M Contract for MTS Sensors

Raytheon, an RTX business, has secured an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Missile Defense Agency for work on multi-spectral targeting system, or MTS, class sensors integrated with an MDA airborne processor.

MDA MTS Contract Details

Valued a maximum $99 million, the sole source contract calls for the company to undertake R&D, operations, prototyping, demonstration, maintenance and repairs for the sensors, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The issuance of the contract is accompanied by a task order worth approximately $5.4 million, with $426,943.95 being obligated from MDA’s fiscal year 2025 R&D, test and evaluation funds upon award. The contract’s ordering period is between Sept. 30, 2025, and Sept. 29, 2035.

What is the Multi-Spectral Targeting System?

Raytheon’s MTS technology integrates electro-optical/infrared, laser designation and laser illumination capabilities in a single sensor platform. The company has delivered more than 3,000 MTS sensors to U.S. and international armed forces and integrated 44 system variants on over 20 rotary-wing, unmanned aerial systems and fixed-wing platforms.

In March, the U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon a $100 million IDIQ contract to retrofit and repair its HC-130J aircraft’s MTS and its subsystems.

Meanwhile, a partnership between Shield AI and Raytheon parent firm RTX announced in July seeks to integrate artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities into defense products. The effort includes integrating Shield AI’s Visual Detection and Ranging software into RTX’s MTS.